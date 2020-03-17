Unemployment insurance for those out of a job due to shut downs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who are forced to stop working because of the coronavirus pandemic can qualify for expanded unemployment benefits.

Unemployment insurance is available for those who lost their jobs during the shut down of restaurant and bar businesses across the state. There are several qualifications you must meet including being entirely out of work, or be working less than full-time because full-time work is not available. Also, earnings must also fall below a certain threshold that will be determined at the time the claim is filed.

Closures of in-house dining at restaurants and bars have caused wide-spread uncertainty for job security. Behind the counter, food service employees work hard to fill orders. That work was put on hold as Governor Pritzker ordered all restaurants and bars to close for two weeks, until March 30, to stop the spread of COVID-19. That’s putting people’s jobs in jeopardy.

Rodney Smith, a cook at Wood n’ Hog BBQ in Urbana says, “You never think that, especially in the food industry, not being able to have a job.”

Restaurant workers are taking a financial hit by something out of their control. Smith says, “I’m kind of at a loss for words and the uncertainty has me kind of anxious.” Management at Wood n’ Hog is doing their best to keep the business afloat and keep their employees working. But doing pick-up and carry-out orders limits the business coming into this “mom and pop” shop. Tommy Smith is another cook at the restaurant. He says, “Small businesses will be hit pretty hard.”

For those who have been let go from their job during this shut down, the state is giving extra resources. Governor Pritzker says new emergency rules are being filed to ensure that people who are unemployed because of COVID-19 can qualify for unemployment benefits. People can file for unemployment insurance through the Illinois Department of Employment Services (IDES).

Click here to apply or call 1-800-244-5631

Because of a high influx of people flooding the IDES website, it has been going in and out of service periodically. But there are several offices located across the state for people to stop by and get help filing. Those remain open as of Monday, but that could change in the near future depending on possible new policies regarding coronavirus.

In order to qualify for this, your employer must fall under the state’s unemployment insurance law. Types of work that aren’t covered include railroad, government jobs, certain agricultural jobs and others.

For more information go to the IDES website.