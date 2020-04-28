UI graduate addressing mask shortage through disinfecting

(WCIA) — A University of Illinois graduate is helping solve the mask shortage, but instead of making them, he’s found a way to disinfect them. Kevin Hommemah has a Mechanical Science and Engineering degree. His wife is a doctor. She told him she was worried about the personal protective equipment shortage. Hommema realized he could use research he did five years ago to address that need.

“The intent has never been for this to be the long-term solution. This is a stop-gap method to basically get us to order of magnitude more use out of these masks in an emergency time like this,” said Hommema.

Unfortunately this disinfecting process can’t be done in your home. They have to set up centers for it where they can use a special gas. Right now, they’re setting up 60 different locations across the country. One mask can be reused up to 20 times with this process. They are able to disinfect thousands of them at one time.