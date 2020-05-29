UI faculty group opposes in-person classes resuming in fall

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is considering testing all students when they return in the fall. That testing will possibly happen in a lab in the College of Vetrinary Medicine. They may be able to test at least 1,000 people a day there.

All of this is still in the planning stages. However, the Campus Faculty Association put out a statement opposing the reopening of campus. Members feel most students should not return. They say only classes that have to happen in-person should be allowed.

“We decided that the risks were far too great to outweigh the very, I think, small benefit. We’re talking about the possibility of a few courses being offered that are face-to-face,” said Religion Professor Bruce Rosenstock.

CFA members are also calling for the creation of an emergency budget that prioritizes the safety of the university community at large. University leaders are still in the process of finalizing a plan.