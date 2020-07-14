UI closes some handicap accessible housing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I is closing handicap accessible rooms at one of its dorms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, university officials said it was a very difficult decision to close Beckwith Residential Support Services for the fall semester. That means about 20 rooms on the first floor of Nugent Hall will not be available for students with disabilities.
The university couldn’t recruit and train additional specialized staff to safely reopen the support services because of COVID-19. They will move forward on a semester-by-semester basis. They say they are working to give students who use Beckwith services other options to live on campus.
Here is the University’s response to WCIA’s request for a statement on this…
“It was a very difficult decision to close Beckwith Residential Support Services (BRSS) for the fall semester. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many areas that despite our best efforts, we were unable to recruit and train the additional, specialized staff needed to safely open BRSS and adequately care for the Beckwith community. We very much want to be in a position to open as soon as possible and will continue to recruit personal assistant staff and evaluate on a semester-by-semester basis.
We know this is a very difficult time for our BRSS residents. We are working to provide the Beckwith community with other possible options if they choose to return to campus, including the option to live on campus with BRSS staff providing support and guidance to students about recruiting their own personal assistants, maintaining support and community activities via Zoom, or accessing classes remotely.”University of Illinois