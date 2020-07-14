UI closes some handicap accessible housing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I is closing handicap accessible rooms at one of its dorms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, university officials said it was a very difficult decision to close Beckwith Residential Support Services for the fall semester. That means about 20 rooms on the first floor of Nugent Hall will not be available for students with disabilities.

The university couldn’t recruit and train additional specialized staff to safely reopen the support services because of COVID-19. They will move forward on a semester-by-semester basis. They say they are working to give students who use Beckwith services other options to live on campus.

Here is the University’s response to WCIA’s request for a statement on this…