U of I suspends student programs in China in response to coronavirus

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC has confirmed the first case of human-to-human transfer in the United States in Chicago. This is the second diagnosed case in Illinois. The woman, who had the first case, had traveled to Wuhan, China to take care of her sick father.

She came back to Chicago and passed it on to her husband. Now the University of Illinois is suspending their programs in China for this semester out of caution.

University leaders describe it as a small number of students who will be affected. Suspending those programs means students won’t be allowed to travel to China for anything university-related. We talked to students who said they’re happy to see what the university is doing to stop the spread.

“It’s scary to hear that hundreds of people are getting it at a really fast rate,” said student Camrin Garett.

On a campus with 150 students with ties to Wuhan China, University of Illinois leaders are doing what they can to slow the spread of coronavirus. They’re suspending academic programs in China for the 2020 spring semester. Students say it’s comforting to know they’re staying on top of it.

“They’re not keeping us in the dark, and we know what’s happening, so that’s always reassuring,” said student Madhura Duttagueta.

McKinley Health Center has been in contact with the students who are from the Wuhan area, where the virus was first detected. Those students are asked to self-quarantine, monitor themselves or wear masks.

“I’ve seen more use of just like the doctor masks walking across campus,” said Garrett.

There are more than 7,000 cases confirmed around the world in 18 different countries. Leaders at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District say every precaution is being taken.

“When people fly in from China right now, from Wuhan especially, they get a card that tells them, ‘if you get the following symptoms, go call your healthcare provider and then go in for testing,'” said Champaign Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde. “Why public health is always concerned about a novel virus, whether it’s a novel influenza virus or a novel coronavirus, is that usually has just spilled over from the animal population, and humans don’t have immunity to it, so it can just spread because everybody is susceptible.”

Despite the spread globally, there are only six coronavirus cases in the United States. The symptoms are very similar to pneumonia, but for those who haven’t traveled to China recently, having those symptoms wouldn’t mean you are at risk of the virus.

“If you have that now, around here, you probably have the flu or one of the many colds going around,” said Pryde.

Students say, while the risk is low for the area, they are still being careful.

“Just in general, I’ve just been more aware of being sick as a whole, so just making sure I wash my hands. Any time I touch something, making sure I have a scarf covering me from breathing outside air,” said Garrett.

170 people have died so far from coronavirus. All of those people are in China.

Coronavirus appears similar to pneumonia. The symptoms are fever, cough, shortness of breath. It spreads through coughing and sneezing. You could have the virus for up to 14 days before you start showing symptoms.

The following are recommendations from area health departments to prevent the spread of the disease: