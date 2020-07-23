U of I forces shift changes for facilities and services employees during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of custodial workers at U of I will be required to change their work shifts, leaving many in the lurch wondering how they’re going to rework their lives around it.

The facilities and services union met with university leaders Wednesday afternoon to hash out employees’ concerns. But the university insists they need to change the schedules to keep the buildings clean during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility and service employees work around the clock to clean the buildings and classrooms on campus. The university decided to change their shifts to have more people cleaning during the peak hours of the afternoon into the night once school starts. That decision is throwing about 200 union employees into uncertainty.

Crystal Young says, “It is very unreasonable, especially with the time frame we’ve been given. It’s not giving me any time to make any sort of arrangements and adjustments.”

The union representatives say this change creates a problem because it unexpectedly disrupts employee’s lives. The current shifts for facilities and services workers are as follows… 4:00 am – 12:30 pm, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm – 1:00 am, and 11:00 pm – 7:00 am. They cover cleaning times throughout the entire day.

These are the hours for the new shifts changes the university is requiring… 6:00 am – 2:30 pm, 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm – 7:00 am. They would eliminate the other three shifts of 4:00 am – 12:30 pm, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm – 1:00 am) This wold place more employees to work in the new rotations.

Young, a single mother of three, works the 4:00 am – 12:30 pm shift. She’s worried about how this different schedule will affect her family. She says, “It’s going to be difficult for me to find somebody to watch them later in the evening and overnight.”

This isn’t what she signed up for when she was hired for the job. She says it’s more than an inconvenience, it will also impact her time with her kids. “I wouldn’t have much of a family life at that point. I really wouldn’t see them much at all.”

The university has the legal ability to make these changes. People will get a choice of their new shifts based on seniority.

The university responded to the employee’s complaints saying…

“We are modifying the shifts of BSWs in advance of the fall semester to better focus personnel and resources on cleaning general facility areas and high-touch surfaces. The department is working closely with SEIU Local 73 to minimize the impact of the changes, implement them in a cooperative manner and to follow the best practices and strategies to maximize the safety of our employees. In order to meet the daily cleaning and disinfection recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our public health district, it is necessary to adjust existing schedules and to establish some new afternoon rotations. Electrostatic cleaning of all of our classrooms must be completed at night, requiring additional levels of staffing on that shift. And the need for additional cleaning of restrooms, conference rooms and public areas requires additional staffing in the afternoon. We understand the impact of these changes on those employees who will be asked to adjust their shifts. But these decisions were made only after careful evaluation and consideration and they are necessary for the campus to continue its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire university recognizes the many contributions made by the Building Services team and we greatly appreciate the efforts of all involved during COVID-19 pandemic.” Robin Kaler

University of Illinois Spokesperson

These changes would go into effect sometime before school starts in late August, but a specific date has not been set.

A group of workers plan to protest every day this week from 12:30 – 1:30 pm outside the facilities and service building on campus. The university will meet with the union again on Monday to talk about these issues. The union is hoping there will be some compromise.