Tyson’s table: A way to remember a little boy’s life

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new addition to the lobby of Sullivan Elementary School in honor of a student who died last month in a school bus crash.

5-year-old Tyson Mendoza was killed when an SUV and a Sullivan school bus collided. Kids at Mattoon Middle School raised $375 to buy a table dedicated to him. Teacher Blair Dosch says, “Our students have always had hearts of service and hearts of love.” That love has been put into action.

Sixth grader Elliott Burrell says, “It’s just something kind to do for someone who has lost someone very important to them.”

When Tyson Mendoza died, pain was felt by his family, friends, and even those who never knew him. That’s why this group of kids raised the money to buy a round table for Sullivan Elemntary, where he went to school.

Dosch says, “We had a plaque made that says “In loving memory of Tyson Mendoza from your family at Mattoon Middle School.” It’s blue, his favorite color.

Sixth grader Claire Hampton says, “We want them to remember Tyson, not be upset about it. The goal was to make them happy.”

This is a place where kids can read, play games, eat snacks, and most of all smile at Tyson’s table. It sits inside the entryway of the school, where anyone who passes by will see.

On Monday afternoon, over at Mattoon Middle School, the kids who planned all of this read a thank you card from his family. Part of it says, “Nothing will bring him back. But you’ve made sure he will never be forgotten and you’ll never know how much this means to me.”

What happened has also inspired Mattoon Middle School to have students take over the Wildcat Care Team. It’ll be a group of student leaders who create ideas to support classmates and families who are struggling with anything both in and out of school.