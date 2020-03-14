Two more people confirmed positive for coronavirus

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says two people have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the patients was admitted at Memorial Medical Center and is critically ill. That person is currently in intensive care.

The critical care team is working with local and state health officials on isolation and on protective equipment for the healthcare providers.

A second person was identified who was tested at an outpatient facility. Further details have not been released, pending notification of the family.

A press conference will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night where representatives from Memorial Health System, Sangamon County Public Health Department, Springfield Clinic, HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Southern Illinois University Medicine will be there to answer questions.

