Two deadly shootings within 24-hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two deadly shootings in less than 24-hours has Champaign Police grasping for answers and information to find out who did it.

This afternoon around 3:20 police responded to East Hill and 3rd Street. They found a 30-year-old man shot to death in a car. His name has not been released yet.

Thursday night 16-year-old Gerryontae Brown was shot while inside a home on Eureka Street by 6th. He later died at the hospital.

WCIA talked to several people at the scene of the Friday deadly shooting. They all had similar concerns about their safety, and especially the safety of their young kids. One woman said, “It bothers me because my grandson has struggled because he’s worried about dying and his friends dying.” Heartache is shared among people who live in Champaign when they found out about the recent gun violence. Another woman said, “I have a son myself and I fear for him when he’s out there hanging out.”

Officials say at this point, there is no evidence these two cases are connected. Nobody has been arrested for either of these shootings.

Police believe people know more details than they are sharing with officials and they need people to speak about it to solve these crimes. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. You can also call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.