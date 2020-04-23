Truck drivers face challenges due to increased closures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Truck drivers have had trouble finding a place to eat because of closures. It’s an issue we’ve previously reported about. Now, they’re struggling to even find a bathroom or water fountain.

“I think that you’re gonna see drivers that are mentally fatigued,” said D & Powell truck driver Julie Trundle. What can already be a tough job is now faced with more setbacks. Trundle said drivers are being turned away from restaurants, but it’s not just the food they’re missing. “A lot of drivers like to sit down and eat, they’ll talk to other drivers, just about anything. They can’t do that because there’s a 6-foot rule, there’s nowhere to sit.”

“I know some drivers feel like they’re not being treated like a human being or being respected because they’re having such a hard time finding food while out on the road,” added Chris Heater, a driver for FedEx. He said the higher demand for certain supplies for the pandemic is also leaving less space for parking. “There’s so many drivers out on the road and there’s such a big demand on the truck drivers, and the parking spaces have not followed suit.” Heater said parking for truck drivers has been an issue for years. He said finding a spot in Champaign and Urbana is particularly difficult. He added that he believes industry leaders are working to combat some of the challenges that exist. “I am very proud of the trucking industry. I know it’s been a very vital piece of the U.S. economy and keeping store shelves stocked.”

Trundle added that drivers are encountering closed rest stops and showers, which could be a safety risk for those who don’t want to expose their families. “I understand, it costs money to hire more people, but if you have to have somebody come in there and clean those showers, you need to have those available to us,” explained Trundle. “They’re getting tired of being told, ‘No, you can’t do this, you can’t take a shower here, you can’t get water from the water fountain, you can’t get ice here because they’re closed,” she continued. “I worry about, you know, the drivers taking their own lives, the suicide rate going up, because they can’t handle the mental stress of being out and just not being able to be around people.”

One common stop for drivers are Love’s Travel Stops. They are still open and serving food, but instead of offering self-service, orders will be served by Love’s employees. Their showers are still open for drivers to use. They have also changed hours because of COVID-19.