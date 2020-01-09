Trailer thief caught on camera

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A thief was caught on home surveillance stealing a large trailer from a back yard.

It happened outside a home on Oregon Avenue between Cannon and East Williams Street around 5:45 Tuesday morning. The cameras were too far away to get a clear image of the license plate and the suspect. But the surveillance was able to show what happened and what kind of truck the person drove off in.

The thief pulled up to the back of the property, parked, hitched the trailer to the truck, and left within five minutes. The trailer cost about $1,500.

The family says they wouldn’t press charges if whoever took it returns it. Dee Knight says, “We work hard for what we have and we don’t have a lot, like everyone around here in the neighborhood. We just want it back. The police were great. They were out here as soon as we called them. I’m just thankful we had the surveillance cameras so we can see it and get it out there.”

The family says they didn’t recognize the truck or the person in the video. If you know anything about this or recognize anything in the video call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250