Tracy Byrd to play at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An American country music artist will be playing a concert in Decatur this May.

A press release says artist Tracy Byrd will perform at the the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, May 21, with special guest Lainey Wilson.

Tickets are set go on sale Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at 217-422-5911.

The lobby of the administrative building is limited to 25% capacity for in-person ticket sales at 620 East Riverside Ave.

A press release says COVID-19 guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health, CDC, and Macon County Health may affect concert details.

If the event is postponed or rescheduled for reasons related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date, the release says. Refund options may be available.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Standing Room Only Pit – $30.00 (plus taxes & fees)

Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $30 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Seating – $30 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Terrace – $20 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Lawn – $15 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Parking – $5 (plus fees)

This show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders. The amphitheater says an announce will be made for buying 2021 season lawn tickets.

“Tracy Byrd, American country music artist, became a household name on the Country Music Scene in 1993 when his third single, called “Holdin’ Heaven”, off of his MCA Records, self-titled debut album, hit #1 on the Billboard Country Charts,” the release says. “Although he did not land a second Number One until 2002’s “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo”, Byrd has charted more than thirty hit singles in his career, including eleven additional Top Ten hits.

“He has also released ten studio albums and two greatest-hits albums, with four gold certifications and one double-platinum certification from the RIAA.

“Pinned as an “Artist to Watch” in 2020 by Pandora, The Boot, and Sounds Like Nashville and included in CMT’s “Next Women of Country” program, Laniey Wilson kicked off the year by making her Grand Ole Opry debut—a dream come true for the Baskin, Louisiana native. Hailing from the small farming community, the Country newcomer has as much grit in her as she does soul.”