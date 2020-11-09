Toys for tots seeing an increase of kids in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- The Vermilion county toys for tots program is seeing an increased need this year for kids who need toys. Last year they helped 1, 698 kids, the program collects unwrapped presents and donations.

Due to the pandemic, some families might not have extra spending money for gifts. Therefore Danville toys for tots member Megan Montogomery wants to ensure each child wakes up with something under the tree.

“If we don’t help these kids there’s going to be a lot of kids who don’t have anything, and we don’t Want to see a kid wake up on Christmas morning with no toys for chirstmas,” she said.

If you’re interested in donating you can find out more information here.