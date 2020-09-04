Township donates to school districts

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Georgetown and Westville schools now have some extra money in their pockets. That’s thanks to the Georgetown Township. People there voted to give each district $750. Each district can use the money for whatever they need. Trustee Vic McFadden says it was his idea to bring it up to the council.

“We just wanted to help ths students or the teachers because of the added expense of what going to school during the covid time is, and you know teachers spend a lot of their own money, helping stock their classrooms, so this will help the teachers as well,” said McFadden.

The districts are free to do whatever they want with the money. Westville schools plan to use it for several things, including face masks, cleaning supplies and Chromebooks.

We want to first thank Georgetown Township for their generous donation. COVID-19 has brought on unique needs for many supplies that are necessary to maintain safe buildings throughout our district for all of our staff and students. This donation will allow us to purchase masks for our students and staff, cleaning supplies for our facilities, our online digital curriculum and Chromebooks to access the curriculum. This donation is just another way the community supports education. We are so grateful for the continued support we have received already this year from our community and surrounding areas and appreciate all they do for Westville Students. We miss our volunteers that commit so much of their time to our district, so this just shows our students that they are all still out there supporting us, just in a little different way this year! Katelyn White, Judith Giacoma Elementary Assistant Principal

The township gives a $500 scholarship out to a student every year, but last year McFadden says no one applied. That’s why this year, he pitched the idea of giving the money to schools instead. The township also chose to increase the donation to $1,500 to split between both schools.