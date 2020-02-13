Three Champaign businesses broken into

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after three businesses were broken into last night. All of them were in the same block, almost right next to each other. They’re also all within yards of the police station.

Manzella’s, Byers vacuum repair and Ippatsu salon were all targeted. At the most, the person who did it left with about $200, but they went to a lot of trouble to get it. Now these businesses are likely spending more on repairs than what was taken.

“It was not even past midnight. They say bad things happen at night, but that’s not calling it night. That’s calling it dark,” said Mary Manzella.

Manzella closed down her family’s restaurant Tuesday, just like she does every night. But she noticed it was darker than usual.

“The lights were all off along the front street, 1st street, and along this side over here, which is Chester street. It was very dark,” said Manzella.

She didn’t think much of it until she came back Wednesday morning, and realized they’d been broken into. “Fortunately nothing was missing, not even the loose coins that were in the till of the drawer. They went to a lot of work for nothing.”

They caught the suspect on camera, only for a moment. It wasn’t long before they realized they weren’t alone. John Byers’ business is right next door.

“I saw that the back door was kicked in, standing open partway,” said owner John Byers. “They did not take any vacuum cleaner or sewing machines or anything. It’s unfortunate. I’m glad more damage wasn’t done.”

Ippatsu salon is across the street. Someone also broke their door and took around $200 in cash. They have security cameras too that are supposed to record 24-7. But the system stopped recording during the break-in.

Manzella says she hopes the street lights will be working again soon because otherwise, it may happen again. “We know for at least two nights that they’ve been down. Me leaving here alone; it’s a very uncomfortable situation,” said Manzella.

Police say they are looking into these break-ins, but they don’t have a suspect yet. They ask anyone else with security footage to send it to them.

It was a little less than a year ago that a car drove into Manzella’s. The driver was later ticketed for a DUI. The restaurant had to close down for a day to make repairs.