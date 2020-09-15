Third wind farm proposed for county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County may see its largest wind farm yet.

Tri Global Energy (TGE), a Dallas, Tex.-based firm has proposed a 255 megawatt site located just south of the Little Vermilion River, which runs near Georgetown and Ridge Farm. Studies on wind, utility interconnection, and the environment are underway, and the development process will proceed over the next two to three years.

In a Friday press release, TGE said Illinois ranks sixth in the country for wind power generation. Their founder and chairman, John Billingsley, added that he “feels the state is poised to reap even more benefits through harassing its assets for the development of wind energy.

“We have been able to form beneficial relationships with more than 3,500 participating landowners and community investors in Texas,” he continued. “We’ve found the same great land resources and entrepreneurial spirit here in Vermilion County, and this project will pay benefits locally for decades to come.”

TGE’s Vermilion Wind project will be led by manager Pete Boever — the release says he is on-site and is meeting with landowners and home owners.

“Land acquisition will continue through 2020, even though a majority of leases will be signed by mid-October 2020,” says Boever. “Transmission easements and Good Neighbor agreements will follow the initial lease-signing efforts. We look forward to working with the Vermilion community to cooperatively develop this project with them and to generating meaningful economic opportunity for project participants and the surrounding region.”

Over the next 25 years, the project will hand over about $55 million in landowner payments, Boever says, in addition to $47 million in tax revenues for local school, roads, “and more.”

Construction will take six to nine months and create 150 full-time jobs.