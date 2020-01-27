Tenants say landlord negligence to blame for trash buildup

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Nantucket Cove are frustrated with several issues they say management is ignoring.

Nantucket is on Moreland Boulevard behind Lowe’s. Someone posted a picture on Facebook Monday of trash buildup outside one of their trash compactors. But this isn’t the first time this has been an issue. Many say the compactors break frequently. Not only that, but roaches have been an issue in the past at the complex, leading some to move out.

Nantucket Cove is owned by Barratt Asset Management. They are based in Indianapolis. We reached out to them about this and were referred to their voicemail. As of Monday afternoon, we had not heard back.

We contacted city leaders about this. They say they were contacted once last year about this issue, but have not heard about it recently. They recommend people with concerns about trash buildup submit a complaint here.