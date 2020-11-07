Tenants face water disconnection after month on nonpayment by management

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live at an apartment complex in Rantoul are facing a threat of having their water disconnected, but it is not their fault.

Yost Management Company has not paid the Abbot Acres apartment complex water bill in several months. Rantoul Administrator Scott Eisenhauer says the company owes the village about $48,000. The property management has until November 16th to pay it or the water for all tenants will be shut off. The management company finally responded to the village administration on Friday expressing interest in paying the bill before the shut off date, but nothing further has been done so far.

Warning posters have been placed on the doors of the complex to notify tenants. One woman who lives there told WCIA she has been paying her water fees to the management company every month, so she is wondering where that money went and what will happen if the bill is not paid by the deadline. She said she has tried to contact the management company but nobody has been in the office. Yost Management has not responded to WCIA’s questions about this either.

Eisenhauer says if the company does not pay the bill, they will work with tenants to make sure they are taken care of.