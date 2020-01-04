Telethon raises money for teen with medical condition

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A three year health struggle led to a disappointing diagnosis for a Tuscola high schooler.

On Friday night, Hans Goodmann’s friends and football teammates supported him by raising money to pay for his medical bills. For hours they answered phones at a telethon, selling tickets for a benefit next weekend. All the money raised will go to his family.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with irritable bowel disease (IBS). His medical condition has kept him out of school and put him in the hospital for surgery and months of recovery.

Goodmann says, “I’s been an ongoing struggle since 2017.” For years, he didn’t know what was happening to his body. Something was wrong and he could feel the pain. “I’ve had good months and bad months. Then these last couple months got really bad.”

It wasn’t until this year that he was diagnosed with IBS. It’s a medical condition that causes severe inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. He had surgery and spent months in the hospital. Goodmann says, “It kind of sucked missing out on football and band. I didn’t get to play at the games so I felt really awful because I really love playing in band.”

With countless doctors appointments, and future surgeries to come, those who care about him realized how difficult this would be for the Goodmann family. Katie Walker is the mom of Hans’ best friend. She says, “Incurring medical bills time away from jobs is going to be a pretty big debt for them.”

So she organized the telethon to sell tickets for a benefit to raise money for them. The event will be on Saturday January 11th from 4:00-7:00 pm. There will be a catered dinner, live music, silent auction, glow bingo, and a raffle.

It’s this kind of support, not just the money, but the friendship that means so much to this young man. Goodmann says, “It’s so great to know that I’ve had such a great community behind me especially my close friends and family supporting me every step of the way.”

If you want to get a ticket to the benefit, call Katie Walker at 217-246-8664