Teen survives guardrail piercing through SUV

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager survived without being badly hurt after a single vehicle crash that ended with a guardrail piercing through her SUV.

17-year-old Micaela Katterhenry was driving down Prospect Avenue on Friday when she got into a wreck. Her SUV was mangled by the guardrail that went through the windshield all the way to the back. It missed her by a couple of inches.

She doesn’t remember what happened leading up to the crash. But she says one thing is for sure…”I was tested for drugs and alcohol. They were not in my system at all. As for the distracted driving, i did not have my phone in my hand. I was on the phone with someone but my phone was away from me. I couldn’t see it and it wasn’t near me or in front of my face and I wasn’t looking in my lap or anything.”

Katterhenry says she’s grateful to be alive after surviving this. She was taken to the hospital right after the crash and left with a minor concussion and only a few scrapes and bruises.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

