Teachers come up with plan for back to school

Many parents are wondering whether their child will be returning for in-person classes when school starts.

Districts across Illinois are meeting this week to discuss plans. The Illinois Federation of teachers discussed what it wants this morning, and decided to push for E-learning at the beginning of the school year. But, members will try to transition to in-person classes eventually. Some districts will allow in-person learning if the class sizes are small enough.

President of the union Dan Montgomery thinks families will need help with E-learning.



“You know whether a school district starts in person this year starts, you know fully in person or some online,” said Montgomery. “We need more childcare, parents who are working, that working mom out there who’s got a six year old and ten year old who’s got to be at work everyday she can’t leave her children alone”

Balanced calendar schools that typically start in July will be starting in August.