Teacher COVID-19 case prompts concern for parents and health district

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The rise of COVID-19 cases continues as the pandemic has reached a school in Champaign. A teacher at Next Generation School tested positive and now six children and other staff have to quarantine.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) was notified of the positive case. It raised a more wide-spread concern about the potential for more COVID-19 cases once school starts.

Parents are preparing their kids to go back to school in a few weeks. The potential for kids to get the virus while in their classrooms is worrying for Ronick Frazier, a mother of five. She said, “Kids just don’t always follow instructions. If they followed everything to a tee as far as socials distancing and wearing masks, being safe and using hand sanitizer, I would trust that this will work out.”

That concern became a reality when a teacher at Next Generation School tested positive. She worked with kids 2-years-old and younger. Six of them were exposed to the virus. Awais Vaid with CUPHD said, “Those individuals will have to be place in quarantine for about 14 days.” The school’s administrators says they’ve been taking all the precautions to make sure the virus doesn’t spread further.

The exposure is a reminder of the presence of COVID-19. Vaid said, “The virus is still around and it is still as bad as it was in March, so things have not changed. People’s perception has changed, thinking that we’re in phase four and everything is opening up and that means we are all fine. That’s not true. That’s what is going to happen when schools open up as well.”

CUPHD is stressing the importance for school staff and students to strictly follow safety guidelines in the classrooms. Vaid said, “Have small classroom sizes where the kids are at least six feet apart. If a kid is more than six feet apart and if there’s a positive case in the classroom among kids, there will be no exposures identified.”

But for some parents, even this doesn’t give them peace of mind. Frazier said, “I have friends with kids going back to school who haven’t registered their kids at all because they’re not sure if they want to send them.”

If more positive cases of students or teachers come up in Champaign County CUPHD will send formal letters to the school to give to parents. That will detail the specifics of the case and instructions on what to do moving forward.