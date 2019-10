ATTICA, Ind. (WCIA) -- A woman on the verge of getting evicted was shown kindness that kept her from being homeless.

Wendy Bell couldn't work for months because she was in and out of the hospital for a chronic illness. Her coworker, Susan Kew, had been saving up hundreds of dollars to pay her own bills. But when she found out Bell was in desperate need of help, she knew exactly what she wanted to do.