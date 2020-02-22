Talking to your kids about internet dangers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s easier than ever before for online predators to get to your kids. One example is the case we saw this week in which 15 men were charged for trying to engage sexually with minors online. Investigators posed as kids and convinced those men to meet in Bradley where they were arrested.

U.S. Attorney John Milhiser worked on the investigation into the men who were arrested. He says these types of crimes are on the rise. One of the best ways Milhiser suggests to protect your kids is to have conversations with them about internet safety. No, it’s not an easy or fun conversation to have, but kids deserve to know the risk of doing anything online.

“Your 14 or 15-year-old – they don’t know everything. Sometimes they think they do. So, have those regular conversations and monitor what sites they’re going to, who they’re going to, and reinforce that the dangers are out there,” said United States Attorney John Milhiser.

Click here to read about the risks of kids using the internet and also how to spark conversations about those risks. Another important thing for parents to keep an eye on is the age recommendation for apps. If your child is too young to use it – they probably shouldn’t have it. But in many instances, they can easily ignore that requirement without a parental password on the device. That’s why it’s important they understand the dangers.