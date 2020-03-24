T-shirt printing shop designs shirts to support area businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of companies have lost business because of the stay at home order, but one is finding a fun way to bring that business back.

Weiskamp Screen Printing is making shirts with the logos of area businesses. Some of the money made from selling those shirts will go back to those businesses.

Weiskamp’s tagline is “Your community print shop.” Now, that line taking on a whole new meaning. Store owners say this idea is the perfect way to make money while also giving back. They already have more than 50 businesses on board.

“When all of this started, we weren’t having any jobs printed. Everything was being canceled by the university, local schools, events, whatever. But then, we opened up this store, and everything just started back up again,” said Weiskamp Screen Printing Customer Service Rockstar Ellie Hahn.

To keep everyone safe, Weiskamp will be dropping off or shipping all orders.

Any area businesses interested in getting on board with this process should email Weiskamp to get that started. The shirts are $20; $7 will go the businesses. The rest will pay Weiskamp staff or go into materials. Shirt designs and details can be found here.