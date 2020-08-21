Sweetcorn Festival does drive-thru style

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- The streets of downtown Urbana may be quiet this weekend, but the Sweetcorn Festival still has a pulse. The pandemic has caused officials to go virtual, and one thing people could come out for was to grab some delicious sweetcorn.



There was a drive-thru set up at Lincoln Square mall, and people were able to come by and pick up a dozen ears for five dollars, or five bucks for six and a reusable bag. Urbana business association hosted the event, its executive director, Darrius White, says they want people to remember the sweet times.



“We want people to reflect on some of the awesome times they’ve had in the past just to give them a good spirit and remember that things will get better in the future and we just wanted to make sure people had their sweetcorn and that they can enjoy themselves,” said White. On August 22nd, you can watch the virtual part of the event. It will be on the sweetcorn festival’s Facebook page, where they’ll be showing video from the past.