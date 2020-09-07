CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- September is suicide awareness month. For some, the pandemic has increased stress levels because of fear of the unknown. Rosecrance of central Illinois assists with mental health and substance abuse. Director of mental health services Kristen Hammel wants people to know some of the signs of suicide.

“If they’re loved on is isolating more, more than they normally do. Or reckless or risky behavior, if they are giving away possessions, for example. Or saying goodbye to friends and family,” said Hammel. The American Psychological Association says suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America.

Below are some resources if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health.

Suicide hotline number: 800-273-8255

Rosecrance substance abuse and mental health center: https://rosecrance.org/

Illinois suicide prevention: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/suicide-prevention