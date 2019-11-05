Study: Danville is good city for doctors

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new study shows that one central Illinois city is one of the best places for doctors to live and work. Out of 317 cities, Danville ranks number five out of small cities. 34 percent of those 317 were considered small cities, 56 percent were mid-size and 10 percent were considered large cities. It beat out Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield. The study evaluated things like salary, doctors per capita, and cost of living.

The study by AdvisorSmith shows there are about 757,000 surgeons and physician jobs in the US. The study says Danville has almost eighty percent more jobs for doctors per capita than the national average. They also get paid twelve percent higher, at instead of $203,880.

Christie Clinic Family Medicine Doctor Eleanor Peters says there is still a lot of room for doctors wanting to come to the city. She feels that many of the new developments coming to the area will attract professionals.

“The cost of living here really is quite a lot lower than it would be other places. We’re still close enough to the big areas that we can go places like Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, but without the cost that it would take to live in one of those cities,” said Peters.

Peters has been practicing for about 15 years. She says some improvements have been made over that time, and less people are having to travel out of the city to get the services they need.

“Hopefully the city will grow and the doctors will grow with it,” said Peters.

The study shows that the best city size for doctors are mid-size cities. Those are cities with between 150,000 and 500,000. Danville is considered a small city, with below 150,000.

“Danville is the kind of town where a person can feel like a long-time resident within the first few months of living there. The people in the community are very welcoming, and it’s a great place to raise a family. It’s also a great place to practice medicine since the hospital, OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center, and many of the physicians in town, are part of OSF HealthCare, a very active, innovative health care system that’s one of the largest in the Midwest. There are opportunities to tailor a physician practice to fit however the physician would like to provide care and practice medicine in the community. And there’s no shortage of patients in need of quality care,” said OSF Regional Hospital President Jared Rogers.