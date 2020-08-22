Students return to campus as emergency orders go into complete effect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday kicks off the first full weekend of students on campus after move-in. Earlier this week, we told you about new emergency orders in Champaign and Urbana to prevent a spike in cases. Today we asked: What does enforcement look like?

That’s the question behind a lot of these regulations we’ve heard about. What happens if people don’t follow them? Champaign city leaders say they hope it doesn’t get to the point of enforcement, but they’ll take action if they have to.

All it takes is a quick visit to campus to see that many UI students are doing their part. But data from university leaders say the return of more than 30,000 people could mean a predicted a few hundred new COVID-19 cases.

That’s why following the new emergency orders is so important. Those come down specifically hard on Campustown bars and restaurants. There’s no more indoor seating for bars. That starts later tonight for restaurants and goes through Labor Day. But what happens if those orders aren’t followed?

“We’ve been working on this pretty much non-stop for the last week and a half or so,” said Champaign Deputy City Manager Matt Roeschley. He says they’ll start by giving violating businesses warnings and progress into fines and, in some cases, loss of liquor licenses.

“The liquor commissioner does have the authority to shut down a business on the spot if those kindof circumstances that are a serious public health threat are present,” explained Roeschley.

“We’re going a step beyond what is being required by the city,” said Murphy’s Pub part-owner Dale Holt. Holt says they plan to eventually require all students to show proof of a negative test before they’re served even outside. That proof will come from an app created for UI students and staff. If they don’t have that, they’ll get their temperature taken. That plan can’t be enforced, however, until they figure out a way to properly block off the entrance to their outdoor seating. They’re still in the process of figuring that out, but Holt says he’s happy to do whatever he can to keep the community safe. “I think you should use anything that’s available for the safety for the community.”

Public health leaders say they have students who will be watching for violations. They’re called Wellness Ambassadors. The university is paying them. Those people will talk to anyone who isn’t wearing a mask and ask them to comply. That person will only face a possible fine if they violate the mask mandate several times. Those fines start around $200.

If a student tests positive, the university asks them to stay in isolation. Public health says they don’t want them to go back home, unless they have proof of safe transportation and safe living conditions there. They don’t want them to expose their families. The university has separate spaces for those students to stay while isolating.