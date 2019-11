CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Second graders at Barkstall Elementary are creating a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade of their own. It’s part of a project one of teacher Kendra Brauer thought would be fun and also used it to teach teamwork.

This is the first year students at Barkstall are working on their own parade balloons. They will be on display in the hallway Tuesday at 2 p.m. where parents are invited to come and enjoy the show. We’ll have more about this project at 5 p.m.