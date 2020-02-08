Students create live “wax museum”

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Northview Elementary School are learning about inventors in a unique way.

Their teacher asked them to pick an inventor and write down important facts about them. They copied down things like where the inventor grew up, what they did, and why it was significant. Then they dressed up like those people and wrote speeches to share with visitors. Every time a visitor pressed their “button”, which was a red circle placed on the floor in front of them, they would read that speech.

“Signs are proven, you know, that when you teach someone else about something, that you really understand it. So we try to do as much projects in my classroom as I can so that that gives them the opportunity to teach other people about the things they’re learning,” said Northview 3rd grade teacher Allison Owens.

Owens says it was a great way for students to apply what they learned.