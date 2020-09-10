Student enrollment back up after concerning dip

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district is dispelling rumors that they’ve laid people off because of low student enrollment and they say enrollment is finally back on track.

Enrollment was down by hundreds of students for both online and in-person learning in the weeks before the start of school. District leaders solved the problem by going door to door at family’s houses and calling them to make direct contact.

On Wednesday night Superintendent Alicia Geddis announced that they now have 4,635 students enrolled. That’s similar to the number they were at around this time last year. By visiting and calling parents, they were able to increase enrollment by hundreds in just a matter of days.



While district leaders were able to troubleshoot that problem and increase enrollment, the district is facing a new challenge they didn’t anticipate now that classes have started. Superintendent Geddis says, “It’s flipped. We once had 1,000 students participating in person. That number has shifted and more of them are choosing the remote option and we’re down to 724 students who are participating in person and 3,911 have shifted to remote program.”

The district is working to get technology to those students and provide more resources. “As soon as we can get the numbers settled down and figure out where everyone is, we are going to commit to this community that we will provide tutoring and do wellness checks” says Geddis.

They also plan to provide flexible support hours for parents who have conflicting work schedules and start a virtual library service. Geddis said, “We have some obstacles in front of us. But we’re committed to seeing substantial growth this year because we have the staff to do it.”

In the meantime, Superintendent Geddis spoke at the most recent board meeting announcing they have not laid anybody off because of the issues at the start of the school year. She said if other problems come up later on, layoffs are a possibility. But right now, employment will remain the same. “It is the goal of the board that we take all staff, come up with creative ways to support our students, and use this as an opportunity to move our students to the next level.”

The school district will continue doing food distributions for students. They have locations set up every Tuesday at Danville High School and at other schools as well.