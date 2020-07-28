Street renamed due to discriminatory connotation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A petition by people in Urbana has pushed the city to rename a street because of its discriminatory connotations.

Plantation Point in the Stone Creek subdivision will now be called River Birch Lane. Several people who live there say the name “plantation point” references the historical role of slavery on plantations.

One person who lives there didn’t want it to be changed, telling the city it’ll be a burden for the affected property owners to change their mailing addresses. But the city council approved the name change at Monday’s meeting.

This will affect 13 properties on that street.