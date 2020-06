CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several stores are closing early out of an abundance of caution.

Employees at the Walmart location in Champaign said the store was closing at 4 p.m. The Urbana and Savoy locations will close at 5 p.m.

This comes as hundreds of people peacefully protested in downtown Urbana on Monday afternoon.

Groups also cleaned up around Champaign today after looters ransacked businesses in the Marketplace Mall and on Prospect Avenue in Champaign on Sunday.