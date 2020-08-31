Stolen bike returned

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A girl’s bike has been returned after it was stolen from her family’s carport. It happened on Glenwood Drive by English Street. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Her mother, Kali Robinson, said they almost always put a lock on the bike, but the one time they didn’t, it was taken. Security camera footage from their neighbor’s home shows someone walking right up to their carport and leaving with it. It happened a little before noon. They reported it to police.

On Monday, around 5:15 p.m., the bike was returned. The Robinson’s are still trying to figure out who took it. They said their lawn mower was also stolen about a month ago, but it was also returned shortly after that.