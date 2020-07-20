State universities request federal aid to make up for COVID-19 losses

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Public universities in the state are asking for more money from the federal government. They say that money would make up for COVID-19 losses.

Presidents from nine state schools signed a letter to senators. It says public universities in the state estimate have lost around $400 million (as of July 3) because of the pandemic. That’s from a combination of tuition and housing refunds, as well as other support for students. They expect to lose more money. They believe the federal government should do more to help them.

The letter was signed by the presidents or interim presidents of the University of Illinois, Chicago State University, Eastern Illinois University, Governors State University, Illinois State University, Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and Western Illinois University.

Their exact list of requests is below: