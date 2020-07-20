State universities request federal aid to make up for COVID-19 losses

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Public universities in the state are asking for more money from the federal government. They say that money would make up for COVID-19 losses.
Presidents from nine state schools signed a letter to senators. It says public universities in the state estimate have lost around $400 million (as of July 3) because of the pandemic. That’s from a combination of tuition and housing refunds, as well as other support for students. They expect to lose more money. They believe the federal government should do more to help them.
The letter was signed by the presidents or interim presidents of the University of Illinois, Chicago State University, Eastern Illinois University, Governors State University, Illinois State University, Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and Western Illinois University.
Their exact list of requests is below:
- Further financial assistance for institutions of higher education and students. We support the request made by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) that Congress provide an additional $47 billion in emergency funding for students and institutions of higher education.
- Additional funding and regulatory relief to address disruptions to research grants, which help to pay salaries. We support APLU’s request for at least $26 billion in emergency funding for federal research agencies.
- Temporary and limited liability protections to help ensure that universities acting in good faith and following applicable public health standards do not face expensive and time-consuming litigation, as detailed in the May 28 letter from higher education associations.
- Refundable tax credits to help public institutions recoup the costs of providing expanded paid sick leave and Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) benefits for employees, as required by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), enacted March 18. FFCRA provided those tax credits to private employers but excluded public employers from eligibility.