State leaders warn shoppers to watch out for price-gouging

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — State leaders are warning shoppers to watch out for price-gouging.

Most of us are always on the lookout for the best deal, but with the demand for certain products on the rise, it seems like even a good deal can be hard to find. Employees at Butcher Block Plus in Decatur say they have noticed some prices going up.

“The main thing has been the ground beef. I think ours went up a total of 30 cents per pound,” said employee Colton Allen. That increase is coming from their provider, but they say they try their best to avoid any spikes. “Prices of meat will go up and down all the time. You really won’t see big changes from us, I don’t know about other places, but we try to keep our prices pretty much the same all around.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is also warning retailers to avoid price-gouging, especially eBay, Walmart and Facebook. He created a site where people can make reports.

The best thing you can do if you think an item might be overpriced is check the price at several different stores. That way, you know you’re getting the best deal. Allen also encourages people to stay local because he says they do their fair share of searching for the best deal, while larger companies usually stick with the same providers.

“We have multiple different places we can go to,” said Allen.

Kwame Raoul’s office says they’ve already received significant reports of price-gouging to their office. That includes someone charging $40 to $50 for face masks on Facebook Marketplace, and someone charging $50,000 for toilet paper on eBay.

