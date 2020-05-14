State launches website to help people find jobs

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new website will help workers find jobs and career training throughout the state.

The program is called “Get Hired Illinois.” Almost 60,000 jobs are listed right now. State leaders want employers to access the site and let people know about jobs or paid apprenticeships. It also lets employers post virtual career fairs and training opportunities.

Starting next month, there will be free access to online workforce development course. Those will be made available through a partnership with Coursera.

