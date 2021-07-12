Springfield resident wins $100,000 in COVID-19 vaccine lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vaccinated winners of a $100,000 cash prize were announced Monday, with awardees residing in Springfield, Quincy, and Chicago.

A press release from Governor JB Pritzker’s office says this was the first $100,000 drawing as a part of Illinois’ “All In for the Win” vaccine lottery. IDPH says the winners will be notified by phone or email Monday afternoon.

People living in those Illinois cities should keep their phones on and check their email regularly to find out if they won.

IDPH says they will call from 312-814-3524 or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov

No personal information will be asked for in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign, and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes.

Illinois Lottery will guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

