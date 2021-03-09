Sonny’s Pizzeria expanding, taking over Georgetown Pizza Hut building

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Sidell restaurateurs have big plans in Georgetown.

Chuck and Julie Sergent, owners of Sonny’s Corner Café and Pizzeria in Sidell, announced they’re setting up their second shop in the old Pizza Hut location in Georgetown.

They expect to open up April 6.

They will start with carryout and drive-thru service, and they hope to eventually offer delivery in Georgetown.

Their first restaurant opened in Sidell in 2014 and will continue to stay in business.

The owners say they are taking job applications for positions in Georgetown until March 20.