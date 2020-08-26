Some Campustown bars requiring proof of negative COVID-19 test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some bars in Campustown have new requirements for students coming in. Remember that new app we told you about? It shows whether students are positive or negative for COVID-19. Murphy’s Pub is now asking all students to show they’re negative before they can get in. Students we talked to say it makes them feel safer.

“I definitely think it’s a good idea. I don’t think that… I don’t think that solves everything. I think people still need to be wearing masks, staying six feet apart. There’s definitely a lag between when you get tested and when you show your results,” said freshman Jillian Butler.

“I think it makes campus a lot safer, and it’s a smart idea because, if someone’s obviously positive, they wouldn’t want to go into the bars,” said junior Natalie Barkowski.

We reached out to other Campustown bars, like Joe’s Brewery, Kam’s Legends. They wouldn’t confirm if they’re using that policy or not.