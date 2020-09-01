Solar farm safety concerns

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some are worried about the solar farm headed to town. It will be one of the biggest in the state. Ted Hartke has lived in the village for five years. He has a long list of reasons about why a solar farm shouldn’t be built there.

“We’re so desperate for an answer, we’re jumping to the conclusion that wind turbins and solar panels are gonna help it,” he said. The solar farm in Sidney will look at a lot like the one owned by the University of Illinois, except the one in Sidney will be much larger – at 1,200 acres. A company called BayWa r.e. plans to lease the area from landowners in the village. County leaders have been hearing concerns from people at meetings.

“They have developed, over time, rules and special conditions that would have to be met for people to use the land in this way,” said Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.

Related Content Many upset about possible solar plant

They’ve added conditions for noise levels and the way panels are disposed of.

“The materials will be either recycled or moved to a hazardous waste location or recycled in an appropriate way so that they are not just left on the property,” Kloeppel explained. But Hartke is skeptical.

“The solar panels do contain some chemicals and other toxic ingredients, which, if they are damaged in a storm, those will leach out, he said.

Construction on the farm will likely start toward the end of next year into the beginning of 2022.