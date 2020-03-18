Social isolation for people in abusive relationships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people are isolating themselves because of coronavirus. While it can be hard for anyone to stay inside, it can be dangerous for someone in an abusive relationship. We spoke to Courage Connection, a domestic violence shelter, about the resources available.

Courage Connection offers everything from over-the-phone counseling to a full shelter. It starts with a call, and they’ll direct you to where you should go. They have not had an increase in calls yet, but they’re prepared for whatever happens. They also have plenty of beds available at their shelter.

“For people already living in unhealthy situations, it could become really dangerous for them, especially with no escape. No one’s going to work, so there’s not that break. No where to go because libraries are closed; there’s no outlet for people,” said Courage Connection Marketing and Communications Manager Usajuli Cravens.

Courage Connection is also working to keep those who are in their shelter safe, so anyone looking for a place to stay will be screened for coronavirus before they’re admitted.

Anyone who needs help from Courage Connection can call their hotline at (877) 384-4390. They are available 24/7, and their services are free.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed or with questions about coronavirus, there’s an emotional support hotline you can call. It’s operated out of Memorial Behavioral Health in Springfield but is available for anyone in central Illinois. You can call any time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. That number is (217) 588-5509.