DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – As fall comes to an end, and winter is around the corner, one group in Danville wants to bring awareness to homeless Veterans in the city. So, the Step Recovery Center is hosting a sleepout this Veterans Day in order to raise funds and donations for the growing population.

“We have a big problem in Danville,” Wendy Lambert, the CEO of the Step Recovery Center, told WCIA. “We got a lot of people sleeping under bridges and abandoned houses and it’s terrible and it’s all over the place.”

She especially wanted to make sure people reached out to Veterans.

“These people need some help. We need to reach out to them as much as possible. Especially when they are veterans because they signed a blank check for us to protect and serve our country.”

The event starts at 5 pm and runs until 6am the following day. You can also donate blankets and winter clothes. Proceeds will go to support the Midwest Veterans Association.