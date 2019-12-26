Shoppers rush to return gifts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christmas gift shopping rush may be over, but now begins the rush to return or exchange gifts.

Holiday retail sales were up this year by more than three percent, but eight out of 10 people are expected to return at least one gift this year. We caught up with one shopper who said they were returning a gift from their parents.

“We got it from them, and then we tried it on, but unfortunately I guess the mediums run big, but we got back and I’m hoping the small will fit,” said Alex Keeble. “It’s been crazy. Constantly. Everybody’s returning stuff, so the parking lot’s packed, but I don’t mind the walk because it’s nice outside.”

The peak of return season actually hasn’t arrived yet. That is expected to be January 2.