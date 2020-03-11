Sheriff’s Office identifies man seen on doorbell camera

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man who approached a Tolono home with a badge is a private investigator.

The Sheriff’s Office was looking into the incident after the individual was seen on a doorbell camera approaching the home and then leaving when no one answered the door. The Sheriff’s Office could not confirm where the man worked.

On Tuesday, investigators told WCIA they had spoken with the man in the video and learned he was a private investigator who was delivering a summons at that residence.