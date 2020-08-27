Sheriff’s office adds electronic mailing system for inmates

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell announced Monday their county jail will switch to a new mail managment service that will receive and scan all letters and postcards to be forwarded to inmates, in an effort to keep out contraband.

A press release from Campbell’s office said their employees always needed to inspect inmate mail for illegal drugs, but that process was inefficient.

“It takes hundreds of hours by Sheriff’s employees to accomplish this,” the release continued. “They have found heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, LSD and K-2 soaked into paper, and cannabis glued inside Christmas cards.”

Starting next month, the Sangamon County Jail will begin using TextBehind. It will open, inspect, and scan all items received, and then forward a digital copy to inmates. It can’t accept legal mail, money orders, personal checks, gift cards, or cash. However, legal mail and money orders may still be sent directly to inmates through the Sheriff’s Office.

People can use TextBehind through a free smartphone app or online on their website. There is no cost for inmates, and people can send mail through the United States Postal Service for just a stamp. The charge for emails up to 4,000 characters would be only 60 cents, and four photographs can be attached at no additional cost.

The release also said mail will be received much faster using this process. The service will start Sept. 7.

