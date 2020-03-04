Sheriff’s department asks voters to approve sales tax increase

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters in Edgar County have an important decision to make in two weeks. They’ll be choosing whether to approve an increased sales tax to help the sheriff’s office. They’ll use this money to support everything the sheriff’s office does. That includes patrolling and operating the jail.

A one percent sales tax increase will give them a million dollars a year to work with. They plan to use it for building maintenance, hiring staff, and buying equipment. Eventually, they want to build a new jail, although that may be a long way off in the future. This money will help them with the planning process, like hiring an architect.

“Times are hard and we’re wanting to get… we need work done on the jail. More manpower. We can get more manpower on the road, equipment. So that’s what it’s for: the safety of the community,” said Edgar County Sheriff Jeff Wood.

The jail is already in the middle of repairs now. While those are helping, they won’t fix some long-term issues. There are about 20 inmates who have been staying in other county jails in the meantime. Those include Coles, Clark and Crawford counties. Those repairs should be close to done by the end of this month. They hope to be moving inmates back in around that time.

You hear 1-percent sales tax, but let’s break that down for you. For something that’s $10 dollars, you’ll owe an extra dime. For something that costs $50, you’ll pay an extra 50 cents.