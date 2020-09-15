Sheriff: 14-year-old boy missing

MARSHALL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clark County Sheriff’s office said a 14-year-old Marshall boy was reported missing Saturday.

A Facebook post from the Sheriff’s office says Seth M. Hollingsworth was last seen wearing a blue-colored ‘Illinois’ t-shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

“He left to go bird watching in the woods,” the report said, adding that was normally characteristic behavior for him. Seth has not been seen since.

He is described as a white male, 6-feet tall, 129 pounds, brown ‘curly-top’ hair with short sides, and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks you to contact them if you see him.