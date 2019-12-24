Shelters offers place to stay during holidays

Breaking News
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holidays are a time for celebration for some, but others face the possibility of spending it alone.

Luckily, there are some places they can go for shelter and company this year. C-U at Home’s shelter for men and Austin’s Place for women are open both Christmas Eve and Christmas night. They open their doors around 8 p.m. They check people in all night long, and everyone must leave by 7:30 the following morning.

“Being able to have a warm, safe, and dry place where they can come, they can feel loved, they can feel appreciated, that means the world to them. I mean, imagine being out on the street on Christmas Eve, on Christmas day. If you’ve never been in that situation, it’s really hard to wrap your head around,” said C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III.

Both shelters are letting people stay overnight until April 15. Austin’s Place is seeing record high numbers this season. C-U at home is also seeing more men. They say the cold spell around Halloween may have led to the higher numbers.

